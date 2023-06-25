JI says will take out a ‘million march’ in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter Emir Engineer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced to organise a ‘million march’ in Karachi after Eidul Azha against what he alleged as ‘occupation of Karachi’ by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said that consultations have been started in his party for staging a sit-in and carrying out a ‘long march’.

He said his party along with allies has started preparations to carryout ‘million march’ in Karachi after Eidul Azha.

He said that PPP has to surrender in front of masses, adding that his party believes in protection of rights of every political worker and helping him in whole country.

Naeemur Rehman said that the election of Karachi mayor is ‘trailer of the whole film’, which is going to be run in whole Pakistan. He said that if this process is not stopped today and mandate of the people of Karachi is not protected then this all will happen in whole Pakistan.

He said that a ‘mammoth’ protest near the Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday is the indication that this ‘movement’ will spread in whole country. He claimed that the PPP has no mandate in Karachi.

He said that the votes secured by PPP is not more then 20 percent of the total votes cast, adding that JI secured highest number of votes, secured highest seats, won highest number of wards and has highest elected representatives.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) struck alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami, adding that JI’s ‘numbers’ were 193 and the number against it were 173, adding that result of one seat was disputed and was in the court so 192 votes were ours and 173 were of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He claimed that 31 persons were stopped from coming, adding that he took part in the election under protest and wrote on the result that in absence of the 31 members it is ‘under protest result’.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the case regarding brining amendment in the local government law is in Sindh High Court. He hoped that this law will be declared null and void and the mayors elected of their own choice will have to go.

He said that we are going to challenge the absence of 31 members, adding that we have submitted our petition in ECP and if they will not give any response then we will approach the high court and all options are opened for us.

He said that finally PPP will have to face defeat in the matter of Karachi mayor election and they will have to surrender in front of the masses. He said that JI knows how to protect its mandate, adding that it is the mandate of ‘35 million’ people of Karachi.

