LGH doctors save girl’s life by retrieving needle from lungs

LAHORE: The doctors of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) saved the life of a young girl after retrieving needle from her lungs.

A 22-years-old girl from Bhimber Azad Kashmir Tasmia Fatima was admitted in Lahore General Hospital having severe chest pain and difficulty in breathing.

Associate Professor of Pulmonology Department Dr Irfan Malik examined her and a bronchoscope was done which shows that a needle is stuck in her right lung. The doctors conducted a Bronchoscopic procedure and got out the needle from her lung and saved her life.

Post Graduate Medical Institute/AMC Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar appreciated the effort of Prof Dr Irfan Malik and his team for timely treatment of the patient. He said that due to these positive actions, the LGH has created a good reputation and people from far flung areas try to get treatment from LGH.

He said that the success stories of the LGH have created a good fame globally, therefore, people preferred to get treatment from here. He reiterated that the efficiency of the health professionals and staff would be further improved so that it would be able to fulfil the expectations of the people and give best medical treatment to the patients.

Dr Irfan Malik said that the 22 years old Tasmia Fatima was taken to hospital from Bhimber Azad Kashmir and during inspection it was diagnosed that there is a needle in her right lung. The patient informed that she kept the pin in her mouth while dressing her hijab which suddenly slipped inside her stomach and then moved to her right lung.

On successful procedure and removal of the needle, the family of the patient thanked Almighty and the health professionals of LGH for giving outstanding medical treatment to the patient. The family said that they came here with a very severe problem and were very afraid of the situation; however, the timely treatment by the doctors saved the life of the patient.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said that LGH will continue to serve humanity with more dedication and devotion by using modern techniques in the medical profession.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023