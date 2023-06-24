AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.79%)
DFML 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
DGKC 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.68%)
EPCL 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
FLYNG 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.93%)
GGL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
HUBC 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.57%)
MLCF 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
NETSOL 72.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.66%)
OGDC 74.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
PAEL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.66%)
PIBTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
PPL 56.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PRL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.2%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
TELE 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 87.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.64%)
UNITY 14.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 3,938 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.51%)
BR30 13,443 Decreased By -102.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 40,065 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,131 Decreased By -43.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan Investment Corp in $7bn deal talks with chipmaker JSR

Reuters Published 24 Jun, 2023 11:38am

State-backed Japan Investment Corp is in talks to buy the country’s top chipmaker, JSR Corp, for about 1 trillion yen ($7 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.

The fund aims to make a tender offer as early as this year after clearing the buyout with domestic and foreign antitrust authorities, the report said. The newspaper did not cite a source for its information.

The deal would have major implications for Japan’s semiconductor strategy as the government regards microchips as strategic products to strengthen its economic security, and seeks to bolster supply chain.

If the deal goes through, JSR would delist from the Tokyo Stock Exchange as soon as 2024, according to Nikkei.

JSR could not be immediately reached for comment outside business hours. JIC and a spokesperson for Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, which oversees JIC, declined to comment.

Micron to invest $800mn in India chip factory

JSR, set up in 1957 as a government-backed synthetic rubber maker, now supplies photoresists to global chipmakers. They are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers.

Activist investor ValueAct Capital held a 9.25% stake in JSR according to its latest filing in May 2021, and has an executive on the board. Ownership changes of more than 1% of a company’s shares require fresh filings.

To purchase JSR, JIC intends to establish a new company with 500 billion yen ($3.5 billion) in capital, while Mizuho Bank, a part of Mizuho Financial Group, will provide 400 billion yen in financing, Nikkei said. Mizuho Bank declined to comment.

The fund plans to raise 100 billion yen via preferred shares and subordinated loans underwritten by various banks, the newspaper said.

The deal would grant JSR, with its 30% share of the global photoresist market, greater freedom for expansion, without being constrained by worries about stock market performance, Nikkei said.

Japan’s industry ministry said in April it aimed to triple sales of semiconductors made in Japan to 15 trillion yen by 2030.

Nikkei chipmaker Japan Investment Corp chip factory JSR

Comments

1000 characters

Japan Investment Corp in $7bn deal talks with chipmaker JSR

US supports Pakistan’s working with IMF: Blome

UAE minister due after Eid to ink different deals

102 people in army’s custody, AGP tells SC

Flood-affected areas: Bilawal thanks Dar, PM for making allocation

PM explains criticality of IsDB partnership

Shehbaz, Li agree to celebrate ‘decade of CPEC’ in a big way

ECC approves Rs250bn to adjust excessive spending by provinces

Consumers facing ‘massive’ power load-shedding, ‘inflated’ bills

Only listed cos required to comply with CSR requirements: ex-CJP

280 families fear relatives died in boat disaster off Greece

Read more stories