AVN 42.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.37%)
BAFL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
BOP 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
DFML 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
DGKC 49.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.3%)
EPCL 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FCCL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
FFL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FLYNG 5.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.74%)
HUBC 64.71 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.01%)
HUMNL 5.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.84%)
KEL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.96%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-6.42%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
NETSOL 73.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-2.17%)
OGDC 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.84%)
PAEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.85%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
PPL 56.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
PRL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
TELE 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.67%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TRG 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.82%)
UNITY 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
BR100 3,958 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.2%)
BR30 13,545 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.09%)
KSE100 40,152 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.17%)
KSE30 14,175 Decreased By -3.2 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Micron to invest $800mn in India chip factory

AFP Published 22 Jun, 2023 03:55pm
<p>India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra during a visit to the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia, on June 21, 2023. Photo: AFP</p>

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra during a visit to the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia, on June 21, 2023. Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: US chip giant Micron will invest $800 million in a chip factory in India, a US official said Thursday during a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Biden, Modi to strengthen ties with defense, trade agreements

The assembly and testing factory, which will total $2.75 billion after Indian investment, will help “build a semiconductor ecosystem that promotes supply chain diversification,” the official told reporters, in a reference to US efforts to prevent China from dominating high-end technology.

Also read

Narendra Modi India United States Micron chip factory

Comments

1000 characters

Micron to invest $800mn in India chip factory

Paris summit: PM meets Saudi crown prince MBS

3rd straight gain: rupee settles at 286.73 against US dollar

UAE’s AD Ports signs deal with KPT to operate Karachi Terminal

Military court trials: 7-member SC bench adjourns hearing

Pakistan will not hold talks with TTP: Foreign Office

At least 209 ‘victims’ from Pakistan in Greece boat tragedy: Pakistan govt data

Rescuers in all-night race to save Titanic sub crew

Lucky Cement reclassifies Rs116bn revenue reserves into ‘separate capital reserves’

US to ease visas for skilled Indian workers as Modi visits

Restaurant explosion kills 31 in northwest China

Read more stories