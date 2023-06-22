Micron to invest $800mn in India chip factory

WASHINGTON: US chip giant Micron will invest $800 million in a chip factory in India, a US official said Thursday during a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The assembly and testing factory, which will total $2.75 billion after Indian investment, will help “build a semiconductor ecosystem that promotes supply chain diversification,” the official told reporters, in a reference to US efforts to prevent China from dominating high-end technology.

