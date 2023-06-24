Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
First UDL Modaraba` - - - - 14.07.2023 07.07.2023 to
10.00.A.M. 14.07.2023
EOGM
United Distribution - - - - 14.07.2023 08.07.2023
Pakistan Limited 10.30.A.M. 14.07.2023
EOGM
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd - - - - 20.07.2023 14.07.2023 to
09.30.A.M. 20.07.2023
EOGM
Bestway Cement Ltd - - - - 20.07.2023 -
09.30.A.M.
EOGM (#)
==========================================================================================================
