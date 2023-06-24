KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== First UDL Modaraba` - - - - 14.07.2023 07.07.2023 to 10.00.A.M. 14.07.2023 EOGM United Distribution - - - - 14.07.2023 08.07.2023 Pakistan Limited 10.30.A.M. 14.07.2023 EOGM Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd - - - - 20.07.2023 14.07.2023 to 09.30.A.M. 20.07.2023 EOGM Bestway Cement Ltd - - - - 20.07.2023 - 09.30.A.M. EOGM (#) ==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023