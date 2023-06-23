AVN 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.21%)
BAFL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
BOP 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
DFML 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
DGKC 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.6%)
EPCL 40.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FCCL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
FFL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
FLYNG 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
GGL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HUBC 64.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
KAPCO 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
MLCF 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 72.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.79%)
OGDC 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
PAEL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.87%)
PPL 56.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
PRL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TELE 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.07%)
UNITY 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
BR100 3,953 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.13%)
BR30 13,511 Decreased By -34.5 (-0.25%)
KSE100 40,108 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.11%)
KSE30 14,175 Increased By 0.6 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan futures set for worst week in near 3 months on economic woes

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2023 11:29am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures appeared poised for their worst weekly drop in nearly three months on Friday, as weak China demand and diminished domestic manufacturing activity deepened trader pessimism about the economy.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for November delivery was down 0.2 yen, or 0.1%, at 206.3 yen ($1.44) per kg, as of 0204 GMT. The contract was on track for its fourth session of losses and the longest losing streak since March.

The benchmark contract dropped 2.4% for the week so far.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average opened 0.58% higher.

Japan’s manufacturing activity fell back into contraction in June and service sector growth slowed for the first time in seven months, surveys showed on Friday, as business confidence and demand weakened.

The yen strengthened 0.10% against the dollar to 142.99, making yen-dominated assets less affordable when purchased in other currencies.

Japanese rubber futures higher

Oil prices were flat in early trading on Friday, but headed for a 3% drop for the week on worries about the outlook for fuel demand after a bigger-than-expected interest rate hike in the UK and warnings about looming U.S. rate hikes.

Lower oil prices incentivise manufacturers to shift to synthetic rubber, derived from oil, hindering the natural rubber market.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday the U.S. central bank would move interest rates at a “careful pace” from here as policymakers edge towards a stopping point for their historic round of monetary policy tightening.

Rubber inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.5% from June 16, according to data released by the bourse on Wednesday.

Trading was light as Chinese markets were closed for the Dragon Boat festival. Chinese markets will resume trading on Monday, June 26.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for July delivery last traded at 132.5 U.S. cents per kg, down 0.1%.

Osaka rubber price rubber rates rubber market

Comments

1000 characters

Japan futures set for worst week in near 3 months on economic woes

Intra- day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Pakistan bonds advance after Zambia clinches debt restructuring deal: report

Cabinet approves framework pact with UAE

Military trials of civilians: Punjab govt submits report of post-May 9 detainees

Titanic submersible: FO condoles with Dawood family

Pakistan’s economic meltdown spurs more people to risk lives to reach Europe

Pakistan foreign ministry evaluating World Cup participation in India

Pakistan receives another $300m from China

Paris summit: World Bank, IMF take steps to boost crisis financing

‘Coal supply to power projects’: Sindh govt seeks removal of certain words from section 65F

Read more stories