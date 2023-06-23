AVN 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.57%)
BAFL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
DFML 10.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 49.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.36%)
EPCL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
FCCL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FLYNG 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUBC 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
KEL 1.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
MLCF 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.16%)
OGDC 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PAEL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 56.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
PRL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
TPLP 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 89.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
UNITY 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,962 Increased By 4.2 (0.11%)
BR30 13,561 Increased By 15.8 (0.12%)
KSE100 40,184 Increased By 31.8 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,200 Increased By 25.3 (0.18%)
Jun 23, 2023
Japanese rubber futures higher

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2023

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose slightly on Thursday after hitting a one-month low in the previous session, as traders awaited fresh stimulus measures from China to shore up its stuttering economic recovery.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for November delivery was up 0.5 yen, or 0.2%, at 207.0 yen ($1.46) per kg, as of 0217 GMT, after three straight sessions of losses. Trading was thin as Chinese markets were closed for the Dragon Boat festival. Chinese markets will resume trading on Monday, June 26. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average opened down 0.41%. China unveiled on Wednesday a 520 billion yuan ($72.3 billion) package to boost sales of electric vehicles and other green cars over the next four years to prop up softening auto demand.

Business morale at big Japanese manufacturers edged up in June, staying in positive territory for a second straight month and reflecting a post-COVID economic recovery though uncertainty remains high amid slowing global growth, a Reuters poll showed.

