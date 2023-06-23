AVN 42.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
BAFL 28.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
BOP 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
DFML 10.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
EPCL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
FCCL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HUBC 64.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
KEL 1.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
OGDC 74.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PAEL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 56.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.41%)
PRL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 42.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TELE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
TPLP 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.12%)
UNITY 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,964 Increased By 6.1 (0.15%)
BR30 13,565 Increased By 19.4 (0.14%)
KSE100 40,186 Increased By 34.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,202 Increased By 27.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

HSHM offers job opportunities abroad to students

Press Release Published 23 Jun, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM), the leading institute in the hospitality and tourism education industry, announced its recent accomplishments in expanding opportunities for its students.

As the first batch of HSHM students prepares to graduate in September 2023, the school has secured key partnerships and signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to enhance job prospects abroad and increase outreach.

Recognising the growing demand for skilled professionals in the global hospitality industry, HSHM has attracted the attention of recruitment agencies seeking talented individuals for overseas career opportunities.

As a result, two MoUs were successfully established between HSHM and prominent recruitment agencies, Juniper Human Resources and Aruj Enterprises (Pvt) Limited.

These partnerships will provide HSHM students with valuable job placements abroad and expose them to international work environments.

Haseeb Gardezi, COO of Hashoo Group's Hospitality and Education Division, represented HSHM and signed the MoUs. On the other hand, Umar Ajmal, CEO of Juniper Human Resources (JHR), signed the MoUs on behalf of Maqsood Ahmad Butt, CEO of Aruj Enterprises (Pvt) Limited as well as JHR, solidifying their commitment to the partnership.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Juniper Human Resources and Aruj Enterprises to open up exciting prospects for our students," said Gardezi on occasion.

job opportunities Haseeb Gardezi HSHM tourism education industry

Comments

1000 characters

HSHM offers job opportunities abroad to students

No survivors after Titanic sub wreckage found on ocean floor

Cabinet approves framework pact with UAE

Pakistan receives another $300m from China

‘Coal supply to power projects’: Sindh govt seeks removal of certain words from section 65F

JDS programme: Japan announces 315m yen grant aid

Extremism: Biden, Modi call on Pakistan to take ‘immediate action’

Sindh flood-hit areas: Dar holds out assurance to apprehensive PPP

New bench formed: SC seeks details of May 9 violence detained persons

10-year celebrations: Planning minister spells out CPEC achievements

TMA says textile sector ‘completely’ ignored in budget

Read more stories