HSHM offers job opportunities abroad to students

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM), the leading institute in the hospitality and tourism education industry, announced its recent accomplishments in expanding opportunities for its students.

As the first batch of HSHM students prepares to graduate in September 2023, the school has secured key partnerships and signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to enhance job prospects abroad and increase outreach.

Recognising the growing demand for skilled professionals in the global hospitality industry, HSHM has attracted the attention of recruitment agencies seeking talented individuals for overseas career opportunities.

As a result, two MoUs were successfully established between HSHM and prominent recruitment agencies, Juniper Human Resources and Aruj Enterprises (Pvt) Limited.

These partnerships will provide HSHM students with valuable job placements abroad and expose them to international work environments.

Haseeb Gardezi, COO of Hashoo Group's Hospitality and Education Division, represented HSHM and signed the MoUs. On the other hand, Umar Ajmal, CEO of Juniper Human Resources (JHR), signed the MoUs on behalf of Maqsood Ahmad Butt, CEO of Aruj Enterprises (Pvt) Limited as well as JHR, solidifying their commitment to the partnership.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Juniper Human Resources and Aruj Enterprises to open up exciting prospects for our students," said Gardezi on occasion.