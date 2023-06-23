‘Fund worth Rs25bn established for out-of-school children’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that the government has established a fund worth Rs25 billion for out-of-school children (OOSC).

Speaking at the final day of the two-day Pakistan Learning Conference 2023 themed, “Building Foundations” organised by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT), here on Thursday, the minister said that a major chunk of the fund would be allocated for Early Childhood Education (ECE).

The MoFEPT organised the conference to devise a comprehensive action plan to transform ECE and foundational learning which was attended by global educators, policymakers, and experts who delved into crucial topics, fostering the development of a bright future for children.

Iqbal congratulated the Education Ministry for addressing crucial topics like ECE and foundational learning. He emphasised that “we were currently in an era of knowledge revolution, innovation, and creativity, and highlighted the significance of the first 1,000 days of a child’s life as the most productive period for skill development.”

He provided reassurance on behalf of the prime minister, affirming the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that out-of-school children were enrolled in schools.

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of combining both formal and informal education within ECE and the strong connection that existed between early education and the nation’s progress.

The minister highlighted that a country’s future was reliant on the extent to which creativity and innovation were integrated into the classroom and laboratory. He also emphasised the importance of fostering observational skills and critical thinking abilities in children.

MoFEPT Secretary Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary talked about carrying the spirit of the conference forward through fostering innovation, inclusivity, and equity in early childhood education. He spoke about translating the event into, “Pakistan Learning Movement”.

The secretary said that with the movement, the Education Ministry could create an educational landscape to empower the children, equip them with essential skills, and nurture their curiosity and love for lifelong learning. He informed that the MoFEPT would receive feedback and inputs for aggressively contributing towards the movement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023