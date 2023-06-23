AVN 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.4%)
BAFL 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
DFML 10.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 49.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.38%)
EPCL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
FCCL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUBC 64.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
KEL 1.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
OGDC 74.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 56.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
PRL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
TPLP 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 89.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
UNITY 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,963 Increased By 4.8 (0.12%)
BR30 13,558 Increased By 12.1 (0.09%)
KSE100 40,177 Increased By 25.4 (0.06%)
KSE30 14,198 Increased By 23 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Fund worth Rs25bn established for out-of-school children’

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 23 Jun, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that the government has established a fund worth Rs25 billion for out-of-school children (OOSC).

Speaking at the final day of the two-day Pakistan Learning Conference 2023 themed, “Building Foundations” organised by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT), here on Thursday, the minister said that a major chunk of the fund would be allocated for Early Childhood Education (ECE).

The MoFEPT organised the conference to devise a comprehensive action plan to transform ECE and foundational learning which was attended by global educators, policymakers, and experts who delved into crucial topics, fostering the development of a bright future for children.

Iqbal congratulated the Education Ministry for addressing crucial topics like ECE and foundational learning. He emphasised that “we were currently in an era of knowledge revolution, innovation, and creativity, and highlighted the significance of the first 1,000 days of a child’s life as the most productive period for skill development.”

He provided reassurance on behalf of the prime minister, affirming the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that out-of-school children were enrolled in schools.

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of combining both formal and informal education within ECE and the strong connection that existed between early education and the nation’s progress.

The minister highlighted that a country’s future was reliant on the extent to which creativity and innovation were integrated into the classroom and laboratory. He also emphasised the importance of fostering observational skills and critical thinking abilities in children.

MoFEPT Secretary Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary talked about carrying the spirit of the conference forward through fostering innovation, inclusivity, and equity in early childhood education. He spoke about translating the event into, “Pakistan Learning Movement”.

The secretary said that with the movement, the Education Ministry could create an educational landscape to empower the children, equip them with essential skills, and nurture their curiosity and love for lifelong learning. He informed that the MoFEPT would receive feedback and inputs for aggressively contributing towards the movement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Ahsan iqbal MoFEPT Education Ministry OOSC global educators

Comments

1000 characters

‘Fund worth Rs25bn established for out-of-school children’

No survivors after Titanic sub wreckage found on ocean floor

Cabinet approves framework pact with UAE

Pakistan receives another $300m from China

‘Coal supply to power projects’: Sindh govt seeks removal of certain words from section 65F

JDS programme: Japan announces 315m yen grant aid

Extremism: Biden, Modi call on Pakistan to take ‘immediate action’

Sindh flood-hit areas: Dar holds out assurance to apprehensive PPP

New bench formed: SC seeks details of May 9 violence detained persons

10-year celebrations: Planning minister spells out CPEC achievements

TMA says textile sector ‘completely’ ignored in budget

Read more stories