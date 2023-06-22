AVN 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
PPL distributes ration bags worth Rs100m

Press Release Published 22 Jun, 2023 05:45am

KARACHI: In line with the government’s efforts to help underprivileged communities, the Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has organised a national-level ration distribution drive worth Rs 100 million. To this end, the company distributed over 12,000 ration bags to deserving households around its operational areas.

The ration bags, containing flour, rice, sugar, milk, pulses and cooking oil, weighing 20 kg each, have been handed over to local administration for distribution among the deserving residents in Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab.

As such, the company has always supported government’s efforts during challenging national situations, including natural disasters and epidemics.

Apart from obligatory CSR initiatives, the PPL has been contributing for welfare measures in education, healthcare, livelihood generation, infrastructure development and community transformation projects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

