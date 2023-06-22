AVN 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
PPDWP approves two uplift schemes

Recorder Report Published 22 Jun, 2023 05:45am

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PPDWP) approved two development schemes of health and roads sector with an estimated cost of Rs 8399.933 million

These schemes were approved in the 67th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PPDWP) of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

The meeting was presided over by the Chairman P&D Board Ali Sarfraz Hussain. The approved development schemes included provision of equipment for 150-Bed Institute of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision Sciences at Nishtar, Multan (Revised), at the cost Rs 588.693 million and dualization of Road from GT Road (Benazir Chowk) to Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (Wahndo Interchange) District Gujranwala at the cost of Rs 7811.240 million

Secretary P&D Board Sohail Anwar, all members of the P&D Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

