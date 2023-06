KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell nearly 4% on Wednesday, tracking a slump in rival edible oil prices following news of a US plan to implement a smaller biofuel mandate than it initially proposed.

Palm oil ends five-day rally on weak exports

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 142 ringgit, or 3.81%, to 3,585 ringgit ($771.47) per metric tonne in early trade, extending losses for a second session.