Palm oil ends five-day rally on weak exports

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ticked down on Tuesday, snapping a five-session rally as weak exports outweighed a declining ringgit and lower output estimates.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 30 ringgit, or 0.8%, to 3,727 ringgit ($803.58) per metric tonne.

The market has been trading sideways since Monday as it is taking a breather after a strong rally last week in almost every global vegetable oil and oilseed, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for June 1-20 fell 16.8% from the same period in May, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said. Another cargo surveyor, AmSpec Agri Malaysia said exports fell 12.9%.

The Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers’ Association estimated June 1-15 production in some parts of Malaysia will fall 4.6% from the month before amid hot and dry weather, according to traders and analysts.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, fell 0.28% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currency.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.5%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.7%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.