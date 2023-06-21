AVN 44.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
BAFL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
DFML 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
DGKC 50.31 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
EPCL 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
FCCL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
FFL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
GGL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
HUBC 65.06 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.88%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.55%)
KAPCO 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.46%)
KEL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
MLCF 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
NETSOL 75.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.41%)
OGDC 75.01 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.23%)
PAEL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
PRL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.29%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.25%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 92.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
UNITY 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,004 Increased By 4.7 (0.12%)
BR30 13,751 Increased By 88.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 40,653 Increased By 31.8 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,307 Increased By 46.3 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FPCCI chief praises PM for green-lighting 13 new RE projects

Recorder Report Published 21 Jun, 2023 05:21am

KARACHI: Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President FPCCI, has applauded the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his decisive push to green light 13 important projects in Renewable Energy (RE) and coming under category-III, totalling approximately 700 megawatts.

He said that high cost of energy coupled with circular debt is hindering the industrial growth; and, with rising oil prices, it is imperative to bring down the energy cost.

He highlighted that the high-powered cabinet committee on the issue constituted by the Prime Minister played a pivotal role to support the move.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh apprised that 13 proposed RE plants of solar and wind, whom had been granted Pakistan history’s lowest tariffs by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) back in 2020, were not given approval for development at the time by the Ministry of Energy; resulting in project costs to go up considerably and discouraged the entrepreneurs and investors.

He added that had the ministry allowed them to be developed; all projects would have been fully completed by now.

FPCCI President is hopeful that now the inter-provincial body i.e. Council of Common Interests (CCI) will give their nod at the earliest as all provinces will tangibly benefit from these projects.

On the occasion, Khurram Tariq Sayeed, VP CACCI and former VP FPCCI, also thanked the PM and cabinet committee.

He said that FPCCI has been raising their voice for the last three years to allow these projects to be developed in the national interest; as they will pave the way for not only reducing the energy cost for the country, it’s energy import bill and circular debt; but, will also bring in much needed foreign investment to the tune of $500 million within a short span of time, besides saving Rs20 billion per annum.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif FPCCI nepra Oil prices PM Shehbaz Sharif Renewable energy projects businesses community

Comments

1000 characters

FPCCI chief praises PM for green-lighting 13 new RE projects

UK replaces GSP with DCTS

FDI plunges 21pc in 11 months

Pakistan, China sign $4.8bn N-power plant deal

Pakistan, Russia explore new areas of cooperation

China came to rescue amid IMF dithering: PM

July-May: Govt borrows $8.613bn from multiple sources

Meeting revenue collection targets: IR officials accused of attaching bank accounts

4 months of FY23-24: KP caretaker govt presents Rs462bn budget

Ex-CJP too challenges trial of civilians in military courts

Rescue teams race against clock to find 5 missing in Titanic sub

Read more stories