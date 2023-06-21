AVN 44.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
Wahab urges opposition to cooperate for sake of city

Recorder Report Published 21 Jun, 2023 05:21am

KARACHI: The newly elected Mayor of Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, on Tuesday asked the opposition in the council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to join hands with him for the sake of development of the megacity.

Also, he said KMC will work together with the Sindh government to put the resource-starved civic department on its feet. Addressing a press conference at the Frere Hall, Wahab discussed the development road map under his mayorship. The city is facing water shortage for which various projects are being carried out, he said.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, People’s Party leader Najmi Alam, Qadir Patel and Karamullah Waqasi were also present.

Wahab vowed to make the system of governance better and more transparent. Rejecting the allegations of his critics, he said the mayoral election was held legally.

“I and the deputy mayor will contest election from a UC in compliance with the law. Announcement in this regard will be made within the next ten days,” he said.

My job is to give hope to the citizens that the local bodies can solve their problems. At present the main challenge is dealing with monsoon rains, maintenance and cleaning of drains, he said.

He said that the sewage system in the city is being improved so that the roads and footpaths remain safe. Work is also under way on various projects for better transport facilities to the citizens. The construction and repair work of roads and bridges in different areas of Karachi will be completed within the stipulated time frame.

He said around 200 acres of land has been allocated in Keamari to meet the need of graveyards.

