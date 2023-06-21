Acting British HC meets Aleem

LAHORE: Acting British High Commissioner and Political Counsellor Zoe Ware on Tuesday held a significant meeting with Abdul Aleem Khan, the President of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), to discuss matters pertaining to Pakistan-UK relations.

The discussions revolved around the cooperation between the two nations, particularly in Pakistan's economic progress.

Abdul Aleem Khan emphasized the pivotal role played by the millions of Pakistanis residing in Britain in contributing to its development.

He also highlighted the investment opportunities available in Pakistan, urging Britain to fully capitalize on them for the country's economic advancement. The acting British High Commissioner expressed enthusiasm for further strengthening the ties between the two nations.

In a gesture of goodwill, President Abdul Aleem Khan presented a souvenir to British High Commissioner Zoe Ware.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023