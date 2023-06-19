4-month budget: KP govt finalises expenditure proposals

PESHAWAR: A high level meeting held here on Sunday, with Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan in the chair, finalised proposals regarding the proposed expenditures both of current and development sides during the first four months of the upcoming financial year.

The proposed expenditures would be presented to the caretaker provincial cabinet for authorisation. Besides caretaker cabinet members Hamid Shah and Himayatullah Khan, the meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development, Zubair Asghar Qureshi, Secretary Finance, Muhammad Ayaz and other relevant high ups.

The meeting was given detailed briefing about various aspects of the current and development expenditures to be incurred during the first four months of the fiscal year 2023-24.

The meeting also finalised various proposals regarding austerity measures with the aim to create maximum fiscal space for development. The proposed measures would also be presented to the caretaker cabinet for final approval.

The proposals contain short term, mid-term and long-term measures to create more and more fiscal space. For this purpose, a special meeting of the provincial caretaker cabinet would be held on 20th instant, it was decided in the meeting.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that proposed expenditures for the first four months of the upcoming financial year, have been finalised in a very prudent manner in the prevailing financial constraints being faced by the provincial government adding that the provincial caretaker setup, from the very first day of its inception, had been struggling hard to steer the province out of this financial crunch.

He said that the provincial caretaker government has taken up the financial issue of the province with the federal government a number of times with the aim to get the due shares of the province under various federal transfers including NFC share of the newly merged districts, net hydel profits, oil and gas royalty etc.

The Chief Minister remarked that his government will make all possible efforts to maintain a balance between the expenditures and revenue receipts during the first four months of the upcoming financial year.

He urged upon the need of prudent and efficient use of the available financial resources, and directed the administrative secretaries of the provincial government for necessary steps in their concerned departments in this regard.

