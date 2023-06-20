AVN 43.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.17%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 19, 2023
BR Web Desk Published June 20, 2023 Updated June 20, 2023 08:46am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Ishaq Dar pacifies PPP over budget concerns

Read here for details.

  • Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas against SC Act

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 plunges nearly 700 points due to IMF uncertainty

Read here for details.

  • Punjab caretaker setup unveils budget for four months

Read here for details.

  • IMF’s criticism of Pakistan’s budget raises default odds: Bloomberg

Read here for details.

  • Rupee remains largely stable, settles at 287.26 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Zil Hajj moon sighted in Pakistan, Eid ul Adha to fall on June 29

Read here for details.

  • Balochistan govt presents Rs750 billion budget for 2023-24

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan not on IMF board’s agenda

Read here for details.

  • Budget debate: Over Rs41.367trn charged expenditure to be tabled in NA

Read here for details.

