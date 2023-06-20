AVN 43.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.17%)
Budget debate: Over Rs41.367trn charged expenditure to be tabled in NA

Naveed Butt Published June 20, 2023 Updated June 20, 2023 08:55am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government would table more than Rs41.367 trillion charged expenditure included in Demands for Grants and Appropriations for the financial year ending on 30th June 2024 for discussion in the ongoing budget session of the National Assembly under clause (1) of Article 82 of the Constitution.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar would table more than Rs41.367 trillion charged expenditure included in Demands for Grants and Appropriations for the financial year ending on 30th June 2024 in the ongoing budget session of the National Assembly.

Securing refinancing: govt cleared dues of Chinese banks in advance, says Ishaq Dar

A total of Rs4.398 trillion of foreign loans repayment, Rs28.898 trillion of repayment of domestic debt, Rs6.43 trillion of servicing of domestic debt, Rs872.22 billion of servicing of foreign debt, Rs3.555 billion for Supreme Court, Rs7.786 billion for election, Rs1.5 billion for Islamabad High Court, Rs1.25 billion for Wafaqi Mohtasib, and Rs26 billion for grants, subsidies and miscellaneous expenditure.

The minister would also table Rs50 million foreign missions, Rs369.11 million for Law and Justice Division, Rs4.999 billion for National Assembly, Rs3.282 billion for the Senate, Rs658.64 billion external development loans and advance by the federal government, Rs596.65 million for staff, household and allowances of the president (public), and Rs812.38 million for staff, household and allowances of the president (personal), Rs1.25 billion for Wafaqi Mohtasib, and Rs390.62 million for the Federal Tax Ombudsman.

