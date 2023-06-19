AVN 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.57%)
BAFL 28.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.63%)
CNERGY 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.96%)
DFML 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
DGKC 50.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.88%)
EPCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
FCCL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.92%)
FFL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
FLYNG 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.87%)
HUBC 64.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-3.28%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.39%)
KEL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.2%)
MLCF 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.72%)
NETSOL 75.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.27%)
OGDC 73.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.78%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6.71%)
PPL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-3.92%)
PRL 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.78%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-15%)
TRG 92.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.1%)
UNITY 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 3,999 Decreased By -77.8 (-1.91%)
BR30 13,663 Decreased By -347.5 (-2.48%)
KSE100 40,621 Decreased By -680.1 (-1.65%)
KSE30 14,261 Decreased By -280.6 (-1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Zil Hajj moon sighted in Pakistan, Eid ul Adha to fall on June 29

  • First Zil Hajj will be observed on June 20 (Tuesday)
BR Web Desk Published June 19, 2023 Updated June 19, 2023 08:26pm

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Monday announced that the Zil Hajj moon has been sighted in Pakistan and that Eid ul Adha will be celebrated across the country on Thursday, June 29.

Addressing a press conference, Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said that the first Zil Hajj will be observed on June 20 (tomorrow), and Eid ul Adha will be celebrated in the country on June 29 (Thursday).

He announced this decision after receiving testimonies of moon sightings from various cities including Karachi, Lahore, and others.

Representatives of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, SUPARCO, Department of Meteorology, and Ministry of Science and Technology also attended the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting.

The Met Office, earlier said that the birth of the moon was expected on June 18 at 9:37 pm, which could be sighted on June 19.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets on the 29th of every Islamic month and makes the announcement after sighting the moon.

A day earlier, the crescent moon for Zil Hajj was sighted in Saudi Arabia and the first day of the month is being observed today (June 19).

The day of Arafah — considered the holiest in Islam — will be on Tuesday (June 27) while the first day of Eid ul Adha will be celebrated on Wednesday (June 28) in the kingdom.

Eidul Adha Zilhaj Zilhaj moon

Comments

1000 characters

Zil Hajj moon sighted in Pakistan, Eid ul Adha to fall on June 29

KSE-100 plunges nearly 700 points due to IMF uncertainty

Ishaq Dar pacifies PPP over budget concerns

Balochistan govt presents Rs750 billion budget for 2023-24

Rupee remains largely stable, settles at 287.26 against US dollar

Defence, critical tech on agenda as India’s Modi heads to US for landmark visit

Airbus wins record 500-plane order from India’s budget carrier IndiGo

Punjab caretaker setup unveils budget for four months

‘Give us 5 years’: Bilawal vows to develop ‘every corner of Karachi’

Pak Suzuki shuts automobile, motorcycle plant till July 8

Read more stories