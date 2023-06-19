Zil Hajj moon sighted in Pakistan, Eid ul Adha to fall on June 29

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Monday announced that the Zil Hajj moon has been sighted in Pakistan and that Eid ul Adha will be celebrated across the country on Thursday, June 29.

Addressing a press conference, Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said that the first Zil Hajj will be observed on June 20 (tomorrow), and Eid ul Adha will be celebrated in the country on June 29 (Thursday).

He announced this decision after receiving testimonies of moon sightings from various cities including Karachi, Lahore, and others.

Representatives of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, SUPARCO, Department of Meteorology, and Ministry of Science and Technology also attended the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting.

The Met Office, earlier said that the birth of the moon was expected on June 18 at 9:37 pm, which could be sighted on June 19.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets on the 29th of every Islamic month and makes the announcement after sighting the moon.

A day earlier, the crescent moon for Zil Hajj was sighted in Saudi Arabia and the first day of the month is being observed today (June 19).

The day of Arafah — considered the holiest in Islam — will be on Tuesday (June 27) while the first day of Eid ul Adha will be celebrated on Wednesday (June 28) in the kingdom.