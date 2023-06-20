AVN 43.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.17%)
BAFL 28.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
BOP 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
DFML 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
DGKC 50.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.3%)
EPCL 41.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
FCCL 11.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
GGL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
HUBC 64.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
KAPCO 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
KEL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
MLCF 27.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.44%)
NETSOL 75.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.47%)
OGDC 73.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.22%)
PAEL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
PPL 56.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.44%)
PRL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.47%)
TELE 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.29%)
TRG 91.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.86%)
UNITY 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,998 Decreased By -0.9 (-0.02%)
BR30 13,659 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.02%)
KSE100 40,606 Decreased By -15.3 (-0.04%)
KSE30 14,267 Increased By 6.5 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

July-May period: Release of Rs703.6bn funds authorised for uplift projects

Naveed Butt Published June 20, 2023 Updated June 20, 2023 08:54am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has authorised the release/disbursement of Rs703.6 billion funds including Rs136 billion foreign exchange component from July to May of the financial year 2022-23, whereas, Rs485.5 billion expenditures were made against Rs714.2 billion total budgeted allocations for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, a total of Rs493.5 billion authorised the release/disbursed including Rs23.124 billion foreign aid while Rs333.5 billion spent for development projects out of Rs562.195 billion budgeted allocation for development projects for various federal ministries and related departments for financial year 2022-23.

The ministry also disbursed Rs209.7 billion including Rs112.9 billion foreign aid, while Rs151.67 billion was spent for development projects of National Highways Authority (NHA) and the NTDC/PEPCO against Rs151.48 billion budget allocation. It is necessary to mention here that according to data, a total of Rs43.63 billion foreign aid was budgeted allocation but Rs112.9 billion authorised/disbursed development projects of NHA and NTDC/PEPCO.

Data of PSDP projects worth Rs1trn available at portal

Interestingly, the authorisation of the FEC is Rs14.19 billion higher than the budgeted allocation of Rs22.86 billion as Rs37.050 billion has been authorised/disbursed for development projects of the NHA.

The ministry authorised/released Rs90 billion out of Rs111.05 billion budgeted allocation while Rs64 billion was spent for development projects of the Cabinet Division. A total of Rs43.137 billion was authorised/disbursed while Rs30.496 billion was made expenditures out of Rs44.718 billion budgeted allocation.

According to the data, a total of Rs3.31 billion authorised for development projects of the Aviation Division, Rs4 billion for the Climate Change Division, and Rs5.469 billion for the Federal Education and Professional Training Division.

The ministry also authorised Rs93.52 billion for Provincial and Special Areas (previously, under FD/KA&GB), Rs1.598 billion for Information Technology and Telecom Division, and Rs25.818 billion for Railway Division, etc.

The ministry also authorised Rs103 billion out of Rs97.559 billion budgeted allocation which is Rs5.44 billion higher than the budgeted allocation for development projects of the Water Resources Division.

The ministry also authorised Rs15.159 billion out of Rs125.65 billion budgeted allocation which is Rs2.55 billion higher than the budgeted allocation. The ministry also authorised Rs1.94 billion for the Inter-Provincial Coordina-tion Division, Rs19.53 billion for the Higher Education Commission, Rs12.33 billion for the National Food Security and Research Division, Rs8 billion for Interior Division, Rs4 billion for Revenue Division, and Rs3.47 billion for Science and Technological Research Division etc under the PSDP-2022-23.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PSDP NHA NTDC uplift projects

Comments

1000 characters

July-May period: Release of Rs703.6bn funds authorised for uplift projects

Rs750bn Balochistan budget presented

Jul-May period: C/A deficit narrows by 81pc on lower import bill

Economic crisis: PM calls for ‘minimum common national agenda’

Super tax waiver, tax on real estate, agri sectors in phases proposed

Budget debate: Over Rs41.367trn charged expenditure to be tabled in NA

Senate wraps up budget debate

4-month Rs 1.719trn Punjab budget unveiled

Flood allocation: Sindh’s reservations will be addressed without delay: Dar

Apex court reserves judgement on SC Act

Read more stories