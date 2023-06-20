July-May period: Release of Rs703.6bn funds authorised for uplift projects

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has authorised the release/disbursement of Rs703.6 billion funds including Rs136 billion foreign exchange component from July to May of the financial year 2022-23, whereas, Rs485.5 billion expenditures were made against Rs714.2 billion total budgeted allocations for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, a total of Rs493.5 billion authorised the release/disbursed including Rs23.124 billion foreign aid while Rs333.5 billion spent for development projects out of Rs562.195 billion budgeted allocation for development projects for various federal ministries and related departments for financial year 2022-23.

The ministry also disbursed Rs209.7 billion including Rs112.9 billion foreign aid, while Rs151.67 billion was spent for development projects of National Highways Authority (NHA) and the NTDC/PEPCO against Rs151.48 billion budget allocation. It is necessary to mention here that according to data, a total of Rs43.63 billion foreign aid was budgeted allocation but Rs112.9 billion authorised/disbursed development projects of NHA and NTDC/PEPCO.

Interestingly, the authorisation of the FEC is Rs14.19 billion higher than the budgeted allocation of Rs22.86 billion as Rs37.050 billion has been authorised/disbursed for development projects of the NHA.

The ministry authorised/released Rs90 billion out of Rs111.05 billion budgeted allocation while Rs64 billion was spent for development projects of the Cabinet Division. A total of Rs43.137 billion was authorised/disbursed while Rs30.496 billion was made expenditures out of Rs44.718 billion budgeted allocation.

According to the data, a total of Rs3.31 billion authorised for development projects of the Aviation Division, Rs4 billion for the Climate Change Division, and Rs5.469 billion for the Federal Education and Professional Training Division.

The ministry also authorised Rs93.52 billion for Provincial and Special Areas (previously, under FD/KA&GB), Rs1.598 billion for Information Technology and Telecom Division, and Rs25.818 billion for Railway Division, etc.

The ministry also authorised Rs103 billion out of Rs97.559 billion budgeted allocation which is Rs5.44 billion higher than the budgeted allocation for development projects of the Water Resources Division.

The ministry also authorised Rs15.159 billion out of Rs125.65 billion budgeted allocation which is Rs2.55 billion higher than the budgeted allocation. The ministry also authorised Rs1.94 billion for the Inter-Provincial Coordina-tion Division, Rs19.53 billion for the Higher Education Commission, Rs12.33 billion for the National Food Security and Research Division, Rs8 billion for Interior Division, Rs4 billion for Revenue Division, and Rs3.47 billion for Science and Technological Research Division etc under the PSDP-2022-23.

