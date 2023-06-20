NAB again summons Buzdar on 22nd

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has again summoned the former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar on June 22 in graft cases.

The former CM Buzdar was facing charges of accumulating assets beyond means. He had been ordered by the NAB to appear with the necessary documentation and asset records but he skipped appearance on previous notice, the sources said.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had also reopened the dropped inquiries against Usman Buzdar.

It may be noted that after May 9 incidents, Usman Buzdar announced to quit politics in view of current situation.

