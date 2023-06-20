Collection of hides: Sindh govt issues code of conduct

KARACHI: The Home Department, Government of Sindh, has issued the order on the occasion of Eidul Azha, saying it is expedient to reiterate the code of conduct for collection of hides of sacrificial animals.

It said accordingly following directions are issued:

Collection of hides without permission from the Commissioners/ Deputy Commissioners is not allowed. It is to be in ensured that policy guidelines and NACTA SOPs are strictly followed while granting such permissions.

Permissions granted to those already holding permission for collection of hide on the Eidul Azha 2021/2022 shall be valid for Eidul Azha in the year 2023. Commissioners/ Deputy Commissioners shall ensure that only registered Charities/ Madaris and Philanthropic Organizations are permitted and no banned Organizations get/ retain permission or collect hides under garb of some other name. Setting up of camps for collection of hides and use of banners for such purposes is banned. Use of flags and loudspeaker(s) on vehicles and buildings for making announcements regarding collection of hides is prohibited. Collection of hides by force is strictly prohibited and will not be tolerated. Those permitted collection and transporting the collected hides shall carry the permission and ID card during such activities. Those violating any condition shall have the hides confiscated which shall be donated/ disposed off by Commissioners/ Deputy Commissioners and given to reputed Charitable Organization(s). Those applying afresh or carrying permission for year 2021/ 2022 shall have to inform Deputy Commissioners in writing about its/ their plan for collection and give undertaking duly signed by head of that Organization/ Head within such area that they shall abide by all the terms and conditions/ code of conduct. That Law enforcement Agencies under order/ intimation from District Administrations may conduct checking on spot for ensuring compliance. Ban on carrying weapons shall strictly be implemented. (Licensed weapons all permissions issued by the Home Department to carry weapons will remain suspended during this period). Any person violating any of the conditions shall be prosecuted against under the relevant provision of law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023