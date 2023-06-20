LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Monday (June 19, 2023)

====================================== Per 100 kg ====================================== Sugar 12200-12500 Gur 12500-14000 Shakar 12500-14000 Ghee (16 kg) 7400-8000 Almond (Kaghzi) 10000-42000 Almond (Simple) 12500-15000 Sogi 40000-70000 Dry Date 14000-20000 Chilli (Sabat) 26400-36000 Chilli (Pissi) 25000-31250 Turmeric 15500-16500 Darchini (large) 26000-28000 Mong (Sabat) 15500-17000 Dal Mong (Chilka) 17000-19000 Dal Mong (Washed) 17500-19500 Dal Mash (Sabat) 29000-31000 Dal Mash (Chilka) 31000-35000 Dal Mash (Washed) 37000-40000 Dal Masoor (Local) 38000-40000 Dal Masoor (impor) 25000-27000 Masoor (salam-impor) 25000-27000 Masoor (salam-local) 30000-35000 Gram White 26000-37000 Gram Black 18000-18500 Dal Chana (Thin) 17000-19000 Dal Chana (Thick) 20000-23000 White Kidney Beans (Lobia) 20000-22500 Red Kidney Beans (Lobia) 32000-35000 -------------------------------------- Rice (per 100 kg) -------------------------------------- Basmati Super (Old) 30000-35000 Basmati Super (new) 25000-30000 Kainat 1121 26000-32000 Rice Basmati (386) 19500-22000 Basmati broken 15500-22000 -------------------------------------- Tea (per 1 kg) -------------------------------------- Tea (Black) 1900-2200 Tea (Green) 1400-1650 ======================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023