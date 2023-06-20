Markets
Lahore Grain Market Rates
LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Monday (June 19, 2023)
======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar 12200-12500
Gur 12500-14000
Shakar 12500-14000
Ghee (16 kg) 7400-8000
Almond (Kaghzi) 10000-42000
Almond (Simple) 12500-15000
Sogi 40000-70000
Dry Date 14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat) 26400-36000
Chilli (Pissi) 25000-31250
Turmeric 15500-16500
Darchini (large) 26000-28000
Mong (Sabat) 15500-17000
Dal Mong (Chilka) 17000-19000
Dal Mong (Washed) 17500-19500
Dal Mash (Sabat) 29000-31000
Dal Mash (Chilka) 31000-35000
Dal Mash (Washed) 37000-40000
Dal Masoor (Local) 38000-40000
Dal Masoor (impor) 25000-27000
Masoor (salam-impor) 25000-27000
Masoor (salam-local) 30000-35000
Gram White 26000-37000
Gram Black 18000-18500
Dal Chana (Thin) 17000-19000
Dal Chana (Thick) 20000-23000
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia) 20000-22500
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia) 32000-35000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old) 30000-35000
Basmati Super (new) 25000-30000
Kainat 1121 26000-32000
Rice Basmati (386) 19500-22000
Basmati broken 15500-22000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black) 1900-2200
Tea (Green) 1400-1650
======================================
