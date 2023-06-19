AVN 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-5.86%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.91%)
CNERGY 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.96%)
DFML 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
DGKC 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.16%)
EPCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
FCCL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
FLYNG 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.36%)
HUBC 64.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-3.01%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.68%)
KAPCO 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.62%)
KEL 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.84%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.2%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.76%)
NETSOL 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.03%)
OGDC 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.24%)
PAEL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6.71%)
PPL 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-3.58%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
TELE 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.76%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-14.56%)
TRG 92.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.01%)
UNITY 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,999 Decreased By -77.8 (-1.91%)
BR30 13,663 Decreased By -347.5 (-2.48%)
KSE100 40,621 Decreased By -680.1 (-1.65%)
KSE30 14,261 Decreased By -280.6 (-1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand and stocks weaken against stronger dollar

Reuters Published 19 Jun, 2023 02:27pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand and stocks weakened in early trade on Monday, as the US dollar made some gains. At 0720 GMT, the rand traded at 18.2200 against the dollar , 0.16% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major rivals, rose around 0.07% to 102.37, not far from a one-month low of 102.00 it touched on Friday.

“This morning, the dollar is a little firmer and that will prevent the rand from making back any more ground,” economists at ETM Analytics said in a research note.

However, they added that the rand showed a very impressive performance in June, reversing the losses suffered in May.

This week, local investors will be looking at May inflation for clues on the health of the economy.

South African rand flat ahead of retail sales data

On the stock market, the Top-40 index and the broader all-share fell around 1% in early trade.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 3.5 basis points to 10.775%.

South African rand US dollar index

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand and stocks weaken against stronger dollar

IMF’s criticism of Pakistan’s budget raises default odds: Bloomberg

Ishaq Dar pacifies PPP over budget concerns

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Punjab caretaker setup unveils budget for four months

Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas against SC Act

World Bank set to approve $700mn for Sri Lanka next week

Israeli troops, backed by helicopter, kill 3 Palestinians

Oil falls on China growth uncertainties

Xi to hold talks with Blinken in Beijing

At least 54 die in northern India as heat wave scorches region

Read more stories