AVN 45.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.68%)
CNERGY 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.65%)
DFML 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.39%)
EPCL 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
FCCL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
FFL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
FLYNG 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
HUBC 65.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
KAPCO 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.88%)
KEL 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.61%)
LOTCHEM 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.83%)
MLCF 27.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.95%)
OGDC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
PAEL 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.28%)
PPL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.02%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
TELE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.18%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-14.78%)
TRG 92.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.69%)
UNITY 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,051 Decreased By -25.9 (-0.64%)
BR30 13,867 Decreased By -143.4 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,150 Decreased By -151.8 (-0.37%)
KSE30 14,466 Decreased By -74.8 (-0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Alcaraz hopes to quickly adapt to grass after Paris disappointment

Reuters Published 19 Jun, 2023 12:49pm

Carlos Alcaraz makes his Queen’s Club Championships debut this week and the Spaniard knows he has a lot of adjustments to make to his game if he is to be a contender at the grasscourt event and at Wimbledon next month.

Alcaraz is coming off a disappointing French Open where the 20-year-old, who had warmed up for the claycourt Grand Slam with titles in Barcelona and Madrid, suffered severe cramp during a 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 semi-final defeat by Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz will be playing in only the third grasscourt tournament of his career at tour level this week and he said his practice on the surface had been limited.

“I arrived in London Saturday morning and I had my first practice on grass,” he said. “I wasn’t able to practice too much at home as we have no grass courts.

“I need to adapt my movement and shots on the grass, but I’m really happy with the practice I have had here.”

Alcaraz, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year before winning the US Open on the hard courts of New York, said how well he moves on grass would be key. “You need to be more careful than other surfaces,” Alcaraz, who plays Arthur Fils on Tuesday, said.

World number one Alcaraz knocked out of Italian Open

“The most comfortable is going to the net and playing aggressively all the time. For me it’s similar to other surfaces with my style. “There are a lot of players who slice on grass. I’m not one of them so I have to think about movement. I have to be focused on every movement and shot.

“For me it’s more tiring when you’re moving on grass. It’s totally different, so you have to be really specific.”

US Open Carlos Alcaraz Queen’s Club Championships

Comments

1000 characters

Alcaraz hopes to quickly adapt to grass after Paris disappointment

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

PPL seeks recovery of dues

Balochistan budget today

Israeli troops, backed by helicopter, kill 3 Palestinians

Oil slides more than $1 on China growth uncertainties

Xi to hold talks with Blinken in Beijing

Eid-ul-Azha in KSA on 28th

Wali (Bettani) oil & gas field: OGDCL announces commencement of production

Ahsan responds to Bilawal: ‘Don’t criticise govt in political rallies’

4-month budget: KP govt finalises expenditure proposals

Read more stories