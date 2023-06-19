WSSP, IDEA sign agreement to provide clean water

PESHAWAR: Water & Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) and Initiative for Empowerment Axis (IDEA) have signed an agreement for provision of clean drinking water to the people of the provincial metropolis.

The agreement was signed by GM Operations WSSP, Turab Shah and ED IDEA, Muhammad Ahmad, here the other day.

IDEA was materializing the project of supply of water under the Water Aid fund. Under the agreement, the IDEA will ensure access of the poor to the activities of the project and will install four filtration plants in the city. Officials from both sides would also discuss the designs of water filtration plants and machinery in the limits of WSSP.

During execution of the project preference would be given to the spots, identified by the WSSP while with joint collaboration the social and technical feasibility of the targeted areas would be carried out.

To provide the sense of ownership, the WSSP will be kept in contact to control and look after the filtration plants. Under the agreement, the Wash Committee would completely be assisted while to take maximum advantage of the filtration plants and machinery, the Wash Committees and operators of filtration plants will be imparted necessary training.

Besides, the manual of repair and look after will be provided to the staffers while health and hygiene sessions would also be held.

