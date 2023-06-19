AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.04%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
NETSOL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
OGDC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
China, Hong Kong stocks rise on stimulus hope

Reuters Published 19 Jun, 2023 06:55am

SHANGHAI: Stocks in China and Hong Kong rose on Friday in their best weekly performance in five months, as investor sentiment was warmed by hopes for more stimulus after the People’s Bank of China cut a few key policy rates this week.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index closed up 1.0% and the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.6%.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 1.1%, while the China Enterprises Index added 0.9%.

For the week, CSI300 Index and Hang Seng Index added 2.8% and 3.4%, respectively, for each its best weekly performance in five months.

China will roll out more stimulus to support a slowing economy, but concerns over debt and capital flight will keep measures targeted at shoring up demand in the consumer and private sectors, sources involved in policy discussions said.

The Wall Street Journal said Beijing was considering issuing roughly one trillion yuan ($140.17 billion) of special treasury bonds to help indebted local governments and boost business confidence.

However, UBS Senior China Economist Ning Zhang told investors on Friday that China was unlikely to issue such bonds anytime soon, unless its economy deteriorated sharply and exports weakened much more than expected. The bank also cut its forecast for China’s GDP growth in 2023 to 5.2%, as the analysts saw second-quarter growth softer than expected.

Nevertheless, stimulus hopes fuelled the market.

Trading volume rose on the higher hopes for easing, was supported by open market operations and medium-term policy loan rate cuts, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note. They added that they expected more easing efforts toward late June or early July, which would be crucial for confidence revival.

Sector-wise, stocks related to artificial intelligence (AI) led the gains, with Kunlun Tech up 11.6 percent.

Hong Kong stocks Wall Street UBS CSI300 Index Bank of China

