Jun 18, 2023
PM lays focus on solar energy imperative

  • Reviews process of formulation of policy regarding alternative sources of energy especially solar
Muhammad Saleem Published June 18, 2023 Updated June 18, 2023 09:52am

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday asked the authorities concerned to finalise the policy on alternate energy especially solar power as early as possible.

He said this while reviewing the process of formulation of policy regarding alternative sources of energy especially solar in a meeting chaired by him in Lahore.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the progress on the countrywide solarization projects and on policy of alternative sources of energy.

PM for making energy sector reforms part of budget

The premier said the government had ensured in the budget implementation of the measures about alternative sources of energy including solar energy.

He said the process of converting public buildings on solar energy should be fast-tracked.

“Solar energy would not only reduce the cost of production but would also save precious foreign exchange,” he said.

He noted that Pakistan had immense capacity to produce solar energy.

Federal ministers Khawaja Asif, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Syed Naveed Qamar, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, Special Assistant Jehanzeb Khan, Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and officials concerned attended the meeting.

Syed Tanwir Hasan Jun 18, 2023 06:46am
Good work by this PM.
