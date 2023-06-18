PM lays focus on solar energy imperative

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday asked the authorities concerned to finalise the policy on alternate energy especially solar power as early as possible.

He said this while reviewing the process of formulation of policy regarding alternative sources of energy especially solar in a meeting chaired by him in Lahore.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the progress on the countrywide solarization projects and on policy of alternative sources of energy.

The premier said the government had ensured in the budget implementation of the measures about alternative sources of energy including solar energy.

He said the process of converting public buildings on solar energy should be fast-tracked.

“Solar energy would not only reduce the cost of production but would also save precious foreign exchange,” he said.

He noted that Pakistan had immense capacity to produce solar energy.

Federal ministers Khawaja Asif, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Syed Naveed Qamar, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, Special Assistant Jehanzeb Khan, Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and officials concerned attended the meeting.

