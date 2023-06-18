AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
‘Biparjoy’ triggers cloudburst in Nangarparkar

Recorder Report Published 18 Jun, 2023 06:07am

KARACHI: The cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ has finally vanished but triggered a cloudburst in Nangarparkar, the Met Office said on Saturday.

The storm produced some 269 mm of rains in Nangarparkar, Tharparkar District before receding into a weather depression.

The stormy weather system is likely to move further eastward and weaken into a low-pressure area over Rajasthan, India, it said.

Fishermen of Balochistan and Sindh may resume their hunt operations from now onwards, it informed.

The hostile weather also triggered 196 mm of rainfall in Mithi, 143 mm in Islamkot and 175 mm in Diplo, it added.

In the next 24 hours: Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in southern parts.

However, dust-storm and thunderstorm with rains are expected in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

The day’s maximum temperatures were recorded in Nokkundi 47 Celsius, Dalbandin 45, Mohenjo-Daro and Sibbi 43, each.

