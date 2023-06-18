Governor opens Food Technology Asia Int’l Exhibition

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday inaugurated the 15th Food Technology Asia -2023 International Exhibition.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, he said that Pakistan was a fertile agricultural country but in spite of that, the matter of food in the country was significant. He said that the issue of food insecurity could be faced through such exhibitions.

The Governor said that there was a need to take advantage of the experience of international experts. He said that the use of the latest technology for agriculture was inevitable. He said that agricultural production could be increased with the research on seeds.

He said that the presence of Turkey, Oman and other countries in the exhibition was appreciated.