Chinese official apprised of IMF ambivalence

  • Pang Chunxue assures of continuous support from China to Pakistan
Press Release Published June 13, 2023 Updated June 13, 2023 08:57am

ISLAMABAD: Pang Chunxue chargé d’affaires, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at Finance Division, said a press release issued on Monday.

Dar greeted the chargé d’affaires for joining back after a break and extended good wishes to her.

The Finance Minister appreciated the deep-rooted historical bilateral relations between Pakistan and China and much-admired the Chinese support to Pakistan on multiple fronts. He also highlighted the need to deepen bilateral relations further in economic, trade, and financial sectors.

China assures Pakistan of continued support

The Finance Minister further updated the chargé d’affaires about the progress on talks with the IMF on the completion of the 9th review. He further apprised her about the positive response of the various sectors of the economy on the Budget 2023-24, presented by the incumbent government despite difficult economic circumstances.

Pang Chunxue reciprocated the sentiments and acknowledged the friendly relations between the two countries. She also assured of continuous support from the Chinese Government to the people of Pakistan.

China Pakistan IMF Ishaq Dar Pang Chunxue IMF and Pakistan Finance minister Ishaq Dar Pak China relations budget 2023 24 Budget 2023 24 coverage

Adil Jun 13, 2023 06:20am
Our new viceroy and colonial master after the Brits, Americans and Saudis
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Jun 13, 2023 08:11am
This is not true. Ishaq is making a last ditch attempt to ask for "financial guarantees" which both Iron Brother China and Ummah Saudi have unequivocally said NO to.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

