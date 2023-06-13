Chinese official apprised of IMF ambivalence

ISLAMABAD: Pang Chunxue chargé d’affaires, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at Finance Division, said a press release issued on Monday.

Dar greeted the chargé d’affaires for joining back after a break and extended good wishes to her.

The Finance Minister appreciated the deep-rooted historical bilateral relations between Pakistan and China and much-admired the Chinese support to Pakistan on multiple fronts. He also highlighted the need to deepen bilateral relations further in economic, trade, and financial sectors.

China assures Pakistan of continued support

The Finance Minister further updated the chargé d’affaires about the progress on talks with the IMF on the completion of the 9th review. He further apprised her about the positive response of the various sectors of the economy on the Budget 2023-24, presented by the incumbent government despite difficult economic circumstances.

Pang Chunxue reciprocated the sentiments and acknowledged the friendly relations between the two countries. She also assured of continuous support from the Chinese Government to the people of Pakistan.

