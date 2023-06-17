AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
Ombudsman of Lazio Marino Fardelli visits Karachi

Published 17 Jun, 2023

KARACHI: The Ombudsman of Lazio Region and the President of the National Coordination of Italian Ombudsmen, Marino Fardelli, visited Karachi from 10-12 June, 2023. Fardelli was officially invited by the Ombudsman of Sindh, Hon Ajaz Ali Khan.

Marino Fardelli attended the reception for the 2023 National Day organized by the Italian Consulate in Karachi. Fardelli had cordial meetings with the Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori and the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah.

He also visited the Pediatric Emergency Ward of Karachi Civil Hospital together with Dr Francesco Zatta, the director of the Italian agency for development cooperation in Islamabad. Dr Ahson Rabbani, President of the Child Life Foundation updated Dr Fardelli and Dr Zatta on the activities carried out and the collaboration between the Giannina Gaslini institute Italy and the Child Life Foundation.

Dr Fardelli also held two lectures in Karachi: 1. “The impact of the mafia in society” held at the Sindh Club Library and 2. “Strengthening Human Rights and Global Justice: The Ombudsman’s Contribution in the International Context” at the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs.

Dr Fardelli has invited the Pakistani authorities and his colleague Ajaz Ali Khan to the International Ombudsman Conference to be held in Rome on 21-22 September. Dr Ajaz Ali Khan Ombudsman of the Sindh Region of Pakistan confirmed his participation following the meeting at his office. During his visit to Karachi Fardelli also paid a visit to the shrine of Sufi Saint Syed Abdullah Shah Ghazi in Clifton and distributed langar among devotees.

The visit concluded with the dinner organized by Ajaz Ali Khan in honour of Fardelliat at Sindh Government Officers Club in Karachi. Dr Fardelli thanked the Italian Consulate in Karachi and his colleague Ajaz Ali Khan for the opportunity to share ideas, reflections to strengthen the collaboration between Italy and Pakistan in the pursuit of human rights and global justice.

