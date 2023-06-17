Former PS Azam Khan goes missing, case lodged

ISLAMABAD: The city police, on Friday, registered a ‘kidnapping case’ at the complaint of a family member of Azam Khan, former principal secretary to ex-premier Imran Khan who has gone missing since June 15.

The case was registered at Kohsar police station under section 365 in response to a complaint lodged by Muhammad Saeed Khan, the nephew of Azam Khan, police said.

Azam Khan’s nephew Muhammad Saeed Khan filed an application at Kohsar police station seeking appropriate action and registration of the first information report (FIR) of the missing/ abduction of Azam Khan, a serving PAS Grade-22 officer and former principal secretary to Imran Khan who is currently missing.

The application says that Azam Khan is currently residing at House 20, Street 10, F 6/3 Islamabad along with his family members. On June 15, my uncle left his house around/ between 6:30/ 7pm for an appointment in Islamabad but since has been missing and not in communication with anyone, it says.

The application further says that his family has checked from every possible contact about his whereabouts and so far has not been able to trace him. His phone is also switched off and cannot be reached, it says.

According to a police spokesman, police will take legal action regarding the disappearance of Azam Khan. The applicant should contact the concerned police station so that legal action can be taken, he said, adding that if anyone has any information regarding Khan, please report on ‘15’ number.

