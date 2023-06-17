SAPM visits Jinnah House, condemns violence

ISLAMABAD: Fahd Haroon, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan with the status of Minister of State for Public Communication and Digital Platforms, visited the historic Jinnah House in Lahore Friday to express solidarity with the people of Pakistan and condemn the forces working against the interests and stability of the country.

Haroon’s visit comes in the wake of recent violent incidents and damage to the Corps Commander House on May 9, 2023.

During his visit, Fahd Haroon made a pledge to the people that such incidents would never ever be allowed to happen anywhere in the country.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining peace, unity, and security and expressed the government’s commitment to holding the culprits accountable and make sure that those responsible for the violence and vandalism are put to justice because of their acts of barbarism and savagery done on May 9, 2023.

The Corps Commander House, also known as Jinnah House, holds immense historical significance as the official residence of the Lahore Corps Commander. Originally owned by Mohan Lal Bashin, it was acquired by the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in 1943. Since Quaid-e-Azam’s death, it has served as the official residence for the Corps Commander of Lahore.

Fahd Haroon expressed deep concern over the damage inflicted upon this historical property and its contents. He emphasised the need for a thorough investigation to ensure that all those who have damaged the property and committed treachery are brought to justice and ensuring that justice is served.

During his visit, Haroon reaffirmed his unwavering commitment and love for the nation. In a heartfelt gesture, he dedicated a message in the visitor’s book, reassuring the vision of Quaid-e-Azam that Pakistan is and will remain the ‘Pivot of the World’.

Jinnah House, a symbol of Pakistan’s rich history and heritage, holds a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis. As Haroon walked through the halls of this iconic bungalow, he was filled with a deep sense of patriotism and admiration for the sacrifices made by the founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Expressing his love and dedication for Pakistan, Fahd Haroon said, “Pakistan, the Pivot of the World, continues to be the embodiment of our dreams and aspirations.

I reaffirm our commitment to Quaid-e-Azam’s vision and pledge to work tirelessly to safeguard the interests and stability of our great nation.” Through his heartfelt message, Haroon emphasised the enduring significance of Pakistan on the global stage and its role as a pivotal player in shaping the world’s future. He highlighted the country’s unwavering determination to uphold the principles of freedom, democracy, and progress.

Haroon’s visit to Jinnah House served as a poignant reminder of the responsibility placed upon the shoulders of every Pakistani to carry forward the legacy of the nation’s founding father.

