KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (June 16, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== A.H.M. Sec. Ghani Chemical 1,500,000 10.99 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 10.99 Pearl Sec. Kot Addu Power 200,000 25.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 25.50 AM Chaudhary Sec. MCB Bank Ltd 300 115.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300 115.00 Spectrum Securities Metro Steel 200,000 47.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 47.50 Fortune Sec. Netsol Tech. 50,000 79.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 79.00 Fortune Sec. Octopus Digital 150,000 41.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 41.00 Adam Usman Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 37,500 80.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 37,500 80.00 Fortune Sec. Pak Petroleum 75,000 59.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 59.75 D.J.M. Sec. Pak Refinery 5,000 14.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 14.30 Y.H. Securities TRG Pak Ltd 2,000,000 93.68 Topline Securities 100,000 93.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,100,000 93.67 Topline Securities United Bank 100,000 114.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 114.50 Integrated Equities Waves Corp Ltd. 2,000,000 7.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 7.00 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 6,417,800 ===========================================================================================

