KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (June 16, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
A.H.M. Sec. Ghani Chemical 1,500,000 10.99
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 10.99
Pearl Sec. Kot Addu Power 200,000 25.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 25.50
AM Chaudhary Sec. MCB Bank Ltd 300 115.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300 115.00
Spectrum Securities Metro Steel 200,000 47.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 47.50
Fortune Sec. Netsol Tech. 50,000 79.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 79.00
Fortune Sec. Octopus Digital 150,000 41.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 41.00
Adam Usman Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 37,500 80.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 37,500 80.00
Fortune Sec. Pak Petroleum 75,000 59.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 59.75
D.J.M. Sec. Pak Refinery 5,000 14.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 14.30
Y.H. Securities TRG Pak Ltd 2,000,000 93.68
Topline Securities 100,000 93.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,100,000 93.67
Topline Securities United Bank 100,000 114.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 114.50
Integrated Equities Waves Corp Ltd. 2,000,000 7.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 7.00
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 6,417,800
===========================================================================================
