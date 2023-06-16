AVN 47.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.61%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.37%)
DGKC 51.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
EPCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
FCCL 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.7%)
KAPCO 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
KEL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-6.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.5%)
MLCF 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.51%)
NETSOL 76.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.12%)
OGDC 75.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
PAEL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.42%)
PPL 58.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.36%)
PRL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.12%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.92%)
TELE 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
TPLP 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.31%)
TRG 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.62%)
UNITY 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets HASCOL (Hascol Petroleum Limited) 5.86 Increased By ▲ 4.09%

Eyeing at least 41% stake: Hascol gives go-ahead to Taj Gasoline for due diligence

BR Web Desk Published June 16, 2023 Updated June 16, 2023 03:44pm

The Board of Directors of Hascol Petroleum Limited has allowed Taj Gasoline (Private) Limited, an oil marketing company (OMC), to carry out due diligence of the company.

Taj Gasoline, engaged in the fuel retail business, plans to acquire at least 41% shares of Hascol, the listed company shared in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“It is hereby informed that the company (Hascol) has received (i) a public announcement of intention dated June 14, 2023 by Taj Gasoline (Private) Limited (through its manager to the offer i.e. AKD Securities Limited) to potentially acquire (by way of subscription of shares) at least 41% of the issued and paid up share capital of the Company,” read the notice.

PAC directs FIA to seize property, freeze bank accounts of Hascol

Hascol said that it has also received a conditional non-binding offer from Taj Gasoline for a potential investment in the company, “by way of subscription of new shares in the company for acquiring at least 41% of the issued shares of the company post-investment”.

Hascol said that the offer is subject to due diligence, price determination and quantum of injection, successful restructuring by Hascol of its liabilities, and negotiation of transaction documents.

“It is clarified that the proposal of the potential investor i.e. Taj Gasoline is to inject new equity into the company and the existing sponsor shareholders are not intended to sell their shareholding in Hascol,” read the notice.

Consequently, Hascol’s board on Friday authorised the management to permit Taj Gasoline to carry out due diligence of the company and its business operations.

Hascol board approves modified scheme of arrangement as it looks to deal with debts

“The board also authorised representatives to, inter alia, facilitate such due diligence, appoint advisors and consultants for the purposes of the arrangement, and enter negotiations with potential investor for the proposed transaction and documents pertaining thereto.

“Upon finalisation of the terms of the potential arrangement by the management, the same shall be presented to the Board of Directors for their consideration and approval,” read the notice.

Hascol has been in negotiation with all its lenders to restructure its entire debt of Rs54 billion and designed a restructuring scheme which will entail the settlement of the entire debt.

stocks PSX shares HASCOL Taj Gasoline

Comments

1000 characters

Eyeing at least 41% stake: Hascol gives go-ahead to Taj Gasoline for due diligence

Rupee improves, settles at 287.19 against US dollar

Oil falls as demand concerns offset supply cuts

Senate passes bill allowing ECP to unilaterally announce election dates

SC will welcome remedies against Article 184(3): CJP Bandial

Bank of England set to raise rates to 4.75% as inflation slow to fall

Indian minister’s home set ablaze in violence-hit Manipur state

Protests planned for Modi’s US visit over India human rights

Moody’s disputes govt’s growth assumption

Dar says IMF still procrastinating

Read more stories