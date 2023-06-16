AVN 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.28%)
BAFL 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
BOP 3.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
DFML 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.86%)
DGKC 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.9%)
EPCL 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.27%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
HUBC 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
KEL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
LOTCHEM 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.24%)
MLCF 27.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.97%)
NETSOL 78.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.4%)
OGDC 76.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.47%)
PAEL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.78%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 58.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.98%)
PRL 14.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.74%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
TPLP 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.88%)
TRG 94.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.25%)
UNITY 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.79%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,097 Decreased By -34.7 (-0.84%)
BR30 14,095 Decreased By -169.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 41,369 Decreased By -145.3 (-0.35%)
KSE30 14,591 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Eid-ul-Azha: Dar announces salary-payment to FG employees on 23rd

APP Published 16 Jun, 2023 06:27am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday announced payment of salaries to the government employees for the current month on June 23, enabling them to meet needs of their families ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Making announcement on floor of the National Assembly, the minister said he had consulted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently in Baku - the capital of Azerbaijan – on an official visit; and directed the Secretary Finance to ensure issuance of the salaries accordingly.

He said the decision had been taken after the heads of different divisions contacted the Ministry of Finance, requesting for early-payment of the June salary to the government employees as the Eid-ul-Azha would fall during last days of the current month.

Earlier, the minister said formation of the two anomaly-redressal committees for budget 2023-24 had been revised and its detail submitted before the House for the record.

Ishaq Dar said the teams of Ministry of Finance and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) were efficiently noting the suggestions of lawmakers in both houses of the Parliament and Standing Committees efficiently, adding feasible recommendations would be incorporated in the fiscal plan.

National Assembly Eid ul Azha government employees Salary payment Finance minister Ishaq Dar

Comments

1000 characters

Eid-ul-Azha: Dar announces salary-payment to FG employees on 23rd

Dar says IMF still procrastinating

Sale of Passco’s damaged wheat: ECC directs ministry to resolve issue

Cigarettes, juices: FED reduction likely

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance trade & energy cooperation

Gales lash India, Pakistan

Evacuation of 82,000 people completed

Cyclone likely to unleash widespread rains in Sindh

Power distribution grids: GIZ sending team to conduct digitalization, decarbonisation

Senate panel’s meeting: Proceedings marred by chairman’s ‘irascible’ comments

FO defends procurement of crude oil from Russia

Read more stories