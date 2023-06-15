AVN 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.28%)
Petrol, diesel prices to remain unchanged: Ishaq Dar

  • Prices of petrol and high-speed diesel are Rs262 and Rs253 per litre
BR Web Desk Published June 15, 2023 Updated June 15, 2023 09:49pm

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Thursday that petrol and diesel prices will remain unchanged for the next fortnight.

The prices of petrol and high-speed diesel are Rs262 and Rs253 per litre, respectively.

In a press conference, the finance minister refuted claims of expected increase of Rs3.5 per litre in diesel.

“There is no change in prices of petrol and diesel and the current price is applicable till June 30,” he said.

In two rounds, from May 16 to June 1, the price of diesel was reduced by Rs35 per litre while petrol rate fell by Rs20, he said.

He added that from June 1 to June 15, global oil prices rose slightly therefore the government decided to maintain the prices.

It is pertinent to mention that the first-ever Russian oil ship carrying over 45,000 metric tons of crude arrived at Karachi Port on Sunday.

The Russian ship “Pure Point” carrying 45,142 metric tons crude anchored at oil tankers’ berth OP2 of Karachi Port Trust.

The cargo of discounted Russian crude oil was arranged under a new deal struck between Islamabad and Moscow. It is currently being offloaded at the port.

Pakistan paid for it in Chinese currency. State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik said on Monday, a significant shift in its US dollar-dominated export payments policy.

