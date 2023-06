KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures traded in a tight range on Thursday as traders weighed bigger May stockpiles against concerns over weak demand and dry weather hitting production.

Palm oil jumps 3% on stronger rivals, dry weather

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 5 ringgit, or 0.14%, to 3,457 ringgit ($746.49) a metric ton during early trade.