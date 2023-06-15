Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

IMF comes down hard on Pakistan’s budget proposals

Rupee claws back some ground, settles at 287.18 against US dollar

Moody’s says chances of Pakistan securing IMF bailout dwindling: report

Paying for Russian oil in Chinese Yuan Pakistan’s own choice: US

Shell decides to exit Pakistan market

World Bank approves $200mn for newly-merged areas of KPK

Agritech suspends urea plant operations amid Cyclone Biparjoy

Pakistan LNG allowed to execute framework agreement with Azerbaijan’s SOCAR

Law Minister insists trials under army laws meet international benchmarks

KSE-100 ends flat after range-bound session

Petrol price likely to decline

