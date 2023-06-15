AVN 48.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.42%)
Jun 15, 2023

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 14, 2023
BR Web Desk Published June 15, 2023 Updated June 15, 2023 08:59am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • IMF comes down hard on Pakistan’s budget proposals

Read here for details.

  • Rupee claws back some ground, settles at 287.18 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Moody’s says chances of Pakistan securing IMF bailout dwindling: report

Read here for details.

  • Paying for Russian oil in Chinese Yuan Pakistan’s own choice: US

Read here for details.

  • Shell decides to exit Pakistan market

Read here for details.

  • World Bank approves $200mn for newly-merged areas of KPK

Read here for details.

  • Agritech suspends urea plant operations amid Cyclone Biparjoy

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan LNG allowed to execute framework agreement with Azerbaijan’s SOCAR

Read here for details.

  • Law Minister insists trials under army laws meet international benchmarks

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 ends flat after range-bound session

Read here for details.

  • Petrol price likely to decline

Read here for details.

