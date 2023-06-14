AVN 48.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.44%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
DFML 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.48%)
DGKC 51.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.81%)
EPCL 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.84%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
HUBC 67.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.59%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.41%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
NETSOL 79.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.22%)
OGDC 77.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.14%)
PAEL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 60.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
PRL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SNGP 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TPLP 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.49%)
TRG 96.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.43%)
UNITY 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,264 Decreased By -59.2 (-0.41%)
KSE100 41,514 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,653 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee claws back some ground, settles at 287.18 against US dollar

  • Currency appreciates 0.28% in inter-bank market
BRecorder.com Published June 14, 2023 Updated June 14, 2023 04:07pm

After three consecutive losses, the Pakistani rupee gained some ground against the US dollar, with an appreciation of 0.28% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the currency settled at 287.18, an increase of Re0.79, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Tuesday, the Pakistani rupee witnessed losses for the third consecutive session against the US dollar to settle at 287.97, down by 0.12% against the US dollar in the inter-bank.

In a key development, the federal government is said to have paid over Rs402 billion (approximately $1.7 billion @ Rs 235/USD) cost of rollovers of $7 billion Chinese and Saudi deposits, well-informed sources in the Finance Division told Business Recorder.

Separately, Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha on Tuesday reiterated that Pakistan would neither go the Paris Club nor would it default on payments to multilateral, international agencies or commercial banks.

Experts have been calling for the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, which remains stalled since November last year, as default fears looms over the country.

Globally, the US dollar fell to near a three-week low to the euro and a one-month low versus sterling on Wednesday, after unexpectedly soft US inflation data cemented the view that the Federal Reserve will skip an interest rate hike later in the day.

The US consumer price index (CPI) edged up just 0.1% last month, and notched its smallest year-on-year increase since March 2021 at 4.0%.

The dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers, including the euro and sterling - was little changed at 103.29 in early Asian trading, after dipping to the lowest since May 22 overnight at 103.04.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s June meeting after bullish oil demand growth forecasts from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC.

Oil prices Dollar currency CPI Exchange rate US dollar index rupee rate Aisha Ghaus Pasha IMF and Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Jun 14, 2023 03:42pm
1 day appreciate by 0.01, 6 days depreciate by 0.02 a day. Great (for disaster).
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rupee claws back some ground, settles at 287.18 against US dollar

Shell Petroleum Company intends to sell its stake in Shell Pakistan

Cyclone Biparjoy now 290kms away from Karachi

Moody’s says chances of Pakistan securing IMF bailout dwindling: report

Agritech suspends urea plant operations amid Cyclone Biparjoy

Pakistan LNG allowed to execute framework agreement with Azerbaijan’s SOCAR

Cyclone Biparjoy: SSGC suspends supply of gas to all industries

Paying for Russian oil in Chinese Yuan Pakistan’s own choice: US

China FM tells Blinken relationship with US facing ‘new difficulties’: ministry

$7bn Chinese, Saudi deposits: Rs402bn paid as cost of rollovers

Read more stories