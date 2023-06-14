World Bank approves $200mn for newly-merged areas of KPK

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors on Wednesday approved $200 million in financing to strengthen state capacities in the newly-merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including investments for post-floods rehabilitation and reconstruction.

As per the statement, the funding is part of the programme agreed with the Pakistani government to respond to the devastating floods, which hit the country last year.

Last year, record monsoon rains in south and southwest Pakistan followed by glacial melt in northern areas triggered flooding that impacted nearly 33 million people in the South Asian nation of 220 million, killing over 1,700 persons, while sweeping away homes, crops, bridges, roads and livestock.

World Bank shared that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Investment and Institutional Support Project (KPRIISP) is the first phase of a multiphase programmatic approach that aims to increase access to resilient and reliable basic services for rural households in the newly merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“KPRIISP aims to address development gaps in rural areas that are among the poorest in the country, directly benefiting around 5.5 million people by extending public service delivery systems, investing in basic infrastructure like water supply and sanitation, and boosting agricultural productivity and livelihood opportunities,” said Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan.

“It will also support post-floods reconstruction and rehabilitation, while strengthening resilience to such climate-related shocks, particularly in the Newly Merged Districts of the Province.”

The World Bank said that the KPRIISP will support the extension of state systems to deliver public services in the Newly Merged Districts as well as investments in critical and basic rural infrastructure.

“It will also support emergency reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood protection infrastructure damaged by the 2022 floods.

“In addition to investments in critical infrastructure, this new project will provide conditional grants to village councils to finance local infrastructure priorities in line with community preferences and women’s priorities,” said Anna O’Donnell, Task Team Leader of the project.

“It will also ensure that communities are involved in participatory planning, budgeting, monitoring, and improving social accountability systems, while focusing on institutional strengthening and capacity building of village councils.”

Last month, World Bank had approved $213 million in financing for Balochistan aimed at improving livelihoods and essential services and enhancing risk protection in communities affected by the 2022 floods.