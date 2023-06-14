AVN 48.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.42%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
DFML 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.48%)
DGKC 51.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
EPCL 42.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.21%)
FCCL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HUBC 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 21.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
NETSOL 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.28%)
OGDC 77.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.34%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 60.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
PRL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
TPLP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.78%)
TRG 95.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
UNITY 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,264 Decreased By -59.2 (-0.41%)
KSE100 41,514 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,653 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 ends flat after range-bound session

  • Market falls 24 points
BR Web Desk Published 14 Jun, 2023 06:07pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) traded in a narrow range on Wednesday as the KSE-100 Index closed with meagre loss of 0.06%.

Lack of positive triggers resulted in range-bound trading at the stock market.

At the end of the session, the benchmark index was down 24.28 points or 0.06% to close at 41,514.44.

KSE-100 remains under pressure, down 0.58%

Trading began upward and the market remained in the green area for most part of the session. A dip in the final hours made it close in the red.

Index-heavy banking, fertiliser and oil sectors recorded modest losses while automobile and cement sector closed mixed.

A report from Arif Habib Limited stated that a range-bound session was recorded at the PSX.

“The market opened in the green and strived with optimism over the resumption of the IMF program for the long-due 9th review as the rupee continued to gain against the US dollar,” it said. “Investors remained active for most of the day as robust volumes were recorded in the third tier stocks.”

A report from Capital Stake cited that investors at PSX witnessed a bumpy session on Wednesday.

“Indices traded between both zones until finally closing flat. Volumes went up from last close,” it said.

Sectors driving the benchmark KSE-100 Index south included technology and communication (27.03 points), power generation and distribution (20.43 points) and food and personal care products (18 points).

Volume on the all-share index rose to 179.6 million from 144.2 million on Tuesday, while the value of shares traded dropped to Rs3.75 billion from Rs4.1 billion recorded in the previous session.

TPL Properties was the volume leader with 45.8 million shares followed by Hascol with 22.7 million shares and WorldCall Telecom with 19.1 million shares.

Shares of 320 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 131 registered an increase, 162 recorded a fall and 27 remained unchanged.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE100 index KSE companies listed on PSX companies listed on the PSX PSX trading KSE-100 index KSE index PSX stocks PSX delegation

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 ends flat after range-bound session

World Bank approves $200mn for newly-merged areas of KPK

Shell Petroleum Company intends to sell its stake in Shell Pakistan

Rupee claws back some ground, settles at 287.18 against US dollar

Moody’s says chances of Pakistan securing IMF bailout dwindling: report

Agritech suspends urea plant operations amid Cyclone Biparjoy

Pakistan LNG allowed to execute framework agreement with Azerbaijan’s SOCAR

Cyclone Biparjoy: SSGC suspends supply of gas to all industries

Paying for Russian oil in Chinese Yuan Pakistan’s own choice: US

China FM tells Blinken relationship with US facing ‘new difficulties’: ministry

Read more stories