Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index starts with a loss

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened in the red Tuesday morning ahead of the release of key US inflation data later in the day and a much-anticipated Federal Reserve policy decision later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.25 percent, or 48.66 points, to 19,355.65.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rises at open

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.15 percent, or 4.94 points, to 3,223.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.12 percent, or 2.48 points, to 2,018.69.