AVN 48.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.95%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
CNERGY 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (5.81%)
DGKC 51.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.5%)
EPCL 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.58%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HUBC 67.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
MLCF 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
NETSOL 80.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.17%)
OGDC 77.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.45%)
PAEL 9.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 60.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.43%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
TPLP 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TRG 95.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.67%)
UNITY 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,139 Increased By 5.5 (0.13%)
BR30 14,309 Decreased By -14.4 (-0.1%)
KSE100 41,577 Increased By 38.6 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,699 Increased By 29 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

More than 100 dead in Nigeria river boat accident

AFP Published 14 Jun, 2023 11:16am

KANO: More than 100 people have drowned in north central Nigeria after a boat carrying families returning from a wedding sank in a river, police and local authorities said.

Details about the accident in Kwara State were still emerging, but it was the latest boat tragedy in Nigeria where river capsizes are common due to overloading, lax safety procedures and heavy flooding in the rainy season.

The boat was ferrying people in Kwara State from a wedding in neighbouring Niger State when it went down, local police and the Kwara governor’s office said Tuesday, without giving the cause.

“So far we have 103 people dead and over 100 rescued from the boat accident,” Kwara State police spokesman Okasanmi Ajayi told AFP by telephone.

“Search and rescue is still ongoing which means the toll is likely to rise.”

The Kwara State governor’s office said the victims had been returning from a wedding ceremony to Kwara’s Patigi district.

“The governor is sad to receive reports of the boat accident involving several people, particularly residents of Ebu, Dzakan, Kpada, Kuchalu, and Sampi, all in Patigi,” the statement said.

Fifteen children drown, 25 more missing in Nigeria boat tragedy

“The governor sends his heartfelt condolences to the people of these communities.”

The governor was monitoring the rescue efforts which had been underway since Monday night in search of possible survivors, it said.

“He commends the alertness of (traditional ruler) the Etsu Patigi His Royal Highness Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi II and other local government authorities for the efforts to save as many people as possible who may have survived the mishap.”

Such river accidents are unfortunately common in Nigeria.

Last month, 15 children drowned and 25 others went missing after their overloaded boat capsized in northwest Sokoto State as they were on their way to collect firewood.

Almost exactly a year earlier, another 29 children from a nearby village also drowned in the same river as they were on a trip to collect firewood for their families.

During massive flooding in the rainy season last December, at least 76 people drowned when their boat went down in a swollen river in southeastern Anambra State.

With poor road infrastructure a frequent problem and kidnapping for ransom a major issue along some highways, river boat travel for transport and trade is common in Nigeria.

The Niger River is West Africa’s main waterway running in a crescent through Guinea to Nigeria’s Niger Delta and is a key trade route for some countries.

Nigeria’s National Inland Waterways Authority has tried to ban night-time sailing on rivers to stop accidents and says overloading ships is a criminal offence, but skippers and crews often ignore the regulations.

Nigeria MENA Nigeria river boat accident

Comments

1000 characters

More than 100 dead in Nigeria river boat accident

Cyclone Biparjoy now 350kms away from Karachi

Moody’s says chances of Pakistan securing IMF bailout dwindling: report

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

Paying for Russian oil in Chinese Yuan Pakistan’s own choice: US

Pakistan won’t move Paris Club: MoS

Oil import thru bonded storage facilities: PD asked to consult stakeholders on guidelines

Amendment to Ordinance sought: MoF for transfer of petroleum levy fixation power to Cabinet

Barter trade: Pakistan, Iran for boosting banking channels

Increase in foreign remittance limit may stoke money-laundering: SECP

July-May remittances plunge 13pc to $24.83bn YoY

Read more stories