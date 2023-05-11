AVN 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.68%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.12%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
DFML 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.99%)
DGKC 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.11%)
EPCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.92%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.24%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KAPCO 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.54%)
OGDC 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.2%)
PAEL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.59%)
PRL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.4%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 103.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.96%)
UNITY 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Fifteen children drown, 25 more missing in Nigeria boat tragedy

AFP Published 11 May, 2023 05:54am
Follow us

KANO: Fifteen children drowned and 25 others were missing after their overloaded boat capsized on a river in northwest Nigeria, a local official said Wednesday.

The children were on their way from Dundeji village in Sokoto State to collect firewood in the bush on Tuesday on the other side of Shagari river when the boat sank, Aliyu Abubakar, local administrator of Shagari district, said.

“We woke up to a tragedy yesterday morning, where a boat carrying children capsized mid-river,” Abubakar told AFP.

“Fifteen bodies, 13 girls and two boys, were recovered by local rescue teams and buried in the village,” said the official, who supervised the rescue operation.

River accidents are frequent in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, poor maintenance, heavy flooding in rainy season and disregard of safety regulations.

Divers had been working the Shagari river since late on Tuesday searching for more of the children.

Nigeria Nigeria boat Aliyu Abubakar

Comments

1000 characters

Fifteen children drown, 25 more missing in Nigeria boat tragedy

Military reacts strongly

Army deployed in Islamabad, Punjab and KP

Miscreants will be brought to justice: PM

IK remanded in NAB custody for eight days

Special Technology Zones: FBR imposes conditions on importers

Cabinet approves sale of old chancery building in Washington

Exporters oppose ban on rice cultivation in various Sindh districts

TPS Guddu: PD against planned diversion of gas supply to urea factories

International tax conventions, deals: SC says role of state more of an implementer than an interpreter

Power supply to Dasu affectees: Pesco accused of being uncooperative

Read more stories