IK’s sister approaches LHC seeking details of cases against her

LAHORE: PTI chairman Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan has approached the Lahore High Court seeking details of the cases against her and possible arrest by the police in any undisclosed case.

The petitioner through her counsel alleged that the police registered various cases against her client and sealed the FIRs with mala fide intention. He said there are apprehensions about the arrest of the petitioner in any undisclosed FIR.

The petitioner asked the court to order the police to submit details of all the cases, if any, registered against her and also restrain it from arresting her.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023