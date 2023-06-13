AVN 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.48%)
BAFL 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
DGKC 52.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.01%)
EPCL 43.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HUBC 68.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.64%)
MLCF 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.86%)
OGDC 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-3.03%)
PAEL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
PIBTL 4.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.51%)
PRL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.66%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
SNGP 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.49%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.35%)
TRG 96.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.24%)
UNITY 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,158 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.76%)
BR30 14,360 Decreased By -229 (-1.57%)
KSE100 41,783 Decreased By -121.3 (-0.29%)
KSE30 14,747 Decreased By -56.7 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Economic, other areas: Pakistan & Iran to discuss framework of cooperation with China

Mushtaq Ghumman Published June 13, 2023 Updated June 13, 2023 08:50am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran are all set to discuss the framework of trilateral cooperation with China in economic and other areas including Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), well informed sources told Business Recorder.

An Iranian Investment delegation of Organization for Investment, Economic & Technical Assistance of Iran (OIETAI) will be reaching Pakistan to discuss different options of cooperation in economic matters.

The delegation will hold meetings with Minister for Investment, Minister for Industries and Production, Secretary Commerce Secretary Petroleum and Natural Resources, Secretary Power, besides attending 3rd meeting of Pakistan Iran Joint Investment Committee.

Pakistan, Iran locked in big embrace

The sources said third session of Pakistan-Iran Joint Investment Committee (JIC) will focus on the following agenda: (i) discussion on areas of trilateral cooperation between Pakistan, Iran and China;(ii) discussion to identify and define cooperation models in the field of investment with focus on financial and banking interaction, beside specific discussion on Pakistan Iran (PAIR Investment Company);(iii) exchanging information and investment opportunities between Pakistan and Iran;(iv) discussion on Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for joint cooperation on establishment of joint free zone on Gabd-Reemdan border; and (v) negotiations on Pakistan-Iran Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT).

The sources said discussion with relevant Pakistani authorities will be held to identify and define areas of cooperation.

Pakistan recently approved bilateral trade with three countries including Iran where banking channels are not available due to international sanctions.

According to the notification, importable items from Iran are as follows: (i) Fruits, Nuts and Vegetables;(ii) Spices;(iii) Minerals & Metals;(iv) coal and its products, Petroleum Crude Oil, LNG and LPG;(v) Misc. Chemical Products;(vi) Fertilizers;(vi) article of Plastics and Rubber (in primary form);(vii) Raw Hides and Skins;(viii) Raw Wool; and (ix) Articles of Iron & Steel.

The exportable items under barter trade mechanism are as follows: (i) Milk, Cream, Eggs and Cereals; (ii) Meat and Fish products;(iii) Fruits and Vegetables;(iv) Rice;(v) Confectionary and Bakery items;(vi) Salt; (vii) Pharmaceutical products;(viii) Essential Oils, Perfumes, Cosmetics, Toiletries, Soaps, Lubricants, Waxes and Matches;(ix) Tanning, Dying Extracts and Misc. Chemicals products;(x) Plastics and Rubber Articles; (xi) Finished Leather & Leather Apparel; (xii) Articles of Wood; (xiii) Articles of Paper & Paper Board; (xiv) Textiles (Intermediates); (xv) Readymade Garments, Textile’s Made-ups and Carpets; (xvi) Footwear; (xvii) Iron and Steel;(xviii) Copper and Articles thereof;(xix) Aluminum and articles thereof;(xx) Tool and Cutlery;(xxi) Electric Fans and Home Appliances; (xxii) Electrical equipment; (xxiii) Motorcycles and Tractors - excluding components.; (xxiv) Surgical Instruments; (xxv) Furniture and ;(xxvi) Sports Goods.

Last week, China, Pakistan and Iran held trilateral security discussions on regional security particularly threat of terrorism in the region as China has pledged huge investment in Iran.

Both Pakistan’s Prime Minister and Iranian President also held a high level meeting in Gwadar last month wherein different bilateral issues came under discussion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

China Pakistan Pakistan Economy Iran investments economic cooperation Bilateral Investment Treaty OIETAI

Comments

1000 characters

Economic, other areas: Pakistan & Iran to discuss framework of cooperation with China

MoS for reforms in pension bill

SBP leaves policy rate unchanged

Economy: experts underscore the need for structural reforms

CM Sindh for expediting contingency measures

Senate panel rejects 3 major ST measures

Sinosure reduces coverage for Pakistan’s projects to 70pc from 95pc

Electricity rates standardisation: Subsidy will be allocated: Dastgir

‘Controversial’ verdict on Punjab election pleas: SC judgement clears the air and settles the facts of the case

Star hydro-power project case: AG office recommends name of co-counsel

Read more stories