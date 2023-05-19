AVN 53.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.45%)
May 19, 2023
Pakistan, Iran locked in big embrace

  • Border market, 100MW power project inaugurated
APP Published May 19, 2023 Updated May 19, 2023 09:14am
PAK-IRAN BORDER: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that Pakistan and Iran had decided to finalise the free trade agreement soon to exploit the immense potential in trade and investment.

The bilateral ties and cooperation were discussed in a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi after the two leaders inaugurated the Mand-Pishin border market.

Following the “very productive and positive” meeting, the prime minister told a gathering of local elders that the two sides had decided to move forward in the areas of trade, investment, information technology, agriculture and other sectors.

PM, Iranian president to open border projects today

The two leaderships also decided to exploit the potential for cooperation in the power transmission.

He told the gathering that on his suggestion, the Iranian president also assured to move forward for enhancing cooperation in the solar energy sector.

The prime minister said that during the meeting, he also put forward the suggestions regarding the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and that the two sides would take measures for implementation of the decisions taken in the meeting.

Regarding the inauguration of Mand-Pishin border market, the prime minister said the facility would enhance trade activity in the surrounding areas and would get an uplift as trade centres would be constructed there.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also invited the Iranian president to visit Pakistan which he accepted. Coming to the project of 100 megawatt Gabd-Bolan transmission line, he said the project faced immense delay in the past but the incumbent government ensured its completion in the record time. Iranian President Raisi also took keen interest in the project, he added.

He said the matter related to the power tariff had also been settled amicably with Iranian government

“This is a great day for Pakistan-Iran friendship and will prove a milestone for development of the two countries,” the prime minister remarked.

